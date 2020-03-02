Bay Street May See Another Weak Session

(RTTNews) - Rising concerns about the increasing number of new infections due to the coronavirus may outweigh stimulus hopes and render the mood extremely cautious on Monday.

Stocks are likely to exhibit a mixed trend. Energy and gold stocks may see a rebound of sorts thanks to a surge in crude oil and gold prices.

At 9:30 AM ET, Markit will release Canadian manufacturing activity data for the month of February.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which had plunged more than 800 points at one stage, ended down 454.39 points, or 2.72%, at 16,263.05. The Index shed more than 9% last week.

In company news, Israeli medical cannabis company Univo Pharmaceuticals has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) for the sale, production and marketing of medical cannabis.

Under the first phase of the agreement, Univo will import 470 kilograms of dry medical cannabis to Israel.

Univo will manufacture its products with Canopy Growth's raw materials and the final products will carry a joint brand and logo of the two companies. Under the second phase of the agreement, Canopy Growth will be able to utilize Univo's manufacturing and processing services for export to European cannabis markets after medical cannabis exports from Israel are allowed.

Asian stocks recovered after early weakness and ended mostly higher on Monday amid optimism the major central banks will cut interest rates to support the global economy.

After an early uptick, European markets are sliding with stocks failing to sustain at higher levels. The major European markets are all down in the red. The pan European Stoxx 600 is down nearly 1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is declining 0.3% and Germany's DAX is sliding 1.2%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are up $0.82, or 1.82%, at $45.58 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are rising $36.80, or 2.35%, at $1,603.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are up $0.313, or 1.9%, at $16.770 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up $0.0335, or 1.32%, at $2.5735 per pound.

