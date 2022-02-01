Bay Street May Open With Slightly Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Lower U.S. and Canadian stock futures and weak crude oil prices point to a slightly negative start for the Canadian market on Tuesday. However, positive European stocks and higher bullion prices may help limit market's downside.

Canada's GDP data for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET. The Canadian economy expanded 0.8% month-over-month in October of 2021, following a 0.2% growth in September.

At 9.30 AM ET, Markit Economics is scheduled to release a reading on Canada's manufacturing activity for the month of January. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.5 in December of 2021, down from 57.2 in November and the lowest reading in five months. However, that was the 18th consecutive expansion in factory activity.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) reported fourth quarter net income of $813 million with cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million and free cash flow of $1,233 million. The company has increased the quarterly dividend by 26% from 27 cents to 34 cents per share

After opening on a weak note, the Canadian market recovered and kept moving higher and higher as the session progressed on Monday with investors shrugging off concerns about inflation and picking up stocks amid optimism about growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a strong gain of 356.54 points or 1.72% at 21,098.29, the highest close in nearly two weeks. The index, which dropped to 20,697.76 in early trades, touched a high of 21,109.44.

Asian stocks rose in thin trade on Tuesday, with Chinese, Hong Kong and Seoul markets closed for the Chinese New Year break. Underlying sentiment was supported after the Wall Street put up a strong show overnight, led by gains in technology stocks.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory Tuesday afternoon, buoyed by data showing an acceleration in Eurozone factory activity growth in January. Investors are looking ahead to the policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.59 or 0.68% at $87.56 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $12.10 or 0.68% at $1,808.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.607 or 2.71% at $23.000 an ounce.

