Bay Street May Open With Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias on Wednesday, extending recent strong gains, and on some fairly buoyant earnings reports from across the border.

Rising optimism about swifter global economic recovery thanks to a drop in new cases of coronavirus infections and faster rollout of vaccination are likely to aid sentiment. However, profit taking after successive days of gains is not ruled out.

The Canadian market ended higher on Tuesday, gaining for a seventh straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 78.36 points or 0.43% at 18,408.62, after scaling a low of 18,334.52 and a high of 18,421.01 in the session.

Asian stocks ended higher on Wednesday as optimism about more fiscal stimulus and falling coronavirus infections rates helped to underpin investor sentiment to some extent.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance amid lackluster moves by investors who are tracking a earnings announcements from several top name companies, including Societe Generale and Thyssenkrupp.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are up $0.37 or 0.63% at $58.73 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $2.00 or 0.1% at $1,839.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.140 or 0.5% at $27.258 an ounce.

