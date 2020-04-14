Bay Street May Open With Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias Tuesday morning, reacting to reports that the coronavirus curve is flattening in several parts of the globe. Encouraging economic data out of China is also likely to aid sentiment.

Meanwhile, the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that "the worst is over" but the virus outbreak will not be "over" until a vaccine was available.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan this week on how to jump-start stalled business.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its rate decision on Wednesday.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 13,889.25 by mid-morning, rallied to close at 14,075.94, limiting its loss to 90.69 points, or 0.64%.

OpenText (OTEX.TO) announced it has established a new OpenText US Public Sector group within the organization. This group brings together selling teams across the product portfolio into one operational business unit. Industry veteran Karen Terrel, who joins the company as President of OpenText US Public Sector, will lead the unit.

Asian markets posted strong gains on Tuesday driven by reports showing a flattening of the coronavirus curve pointed to the slowing of the spread of the disease globally. Fairy strong exports and imports data from China also helped ease fears of a deep global recession.

European shares are turning weak after opening slightly higher. The early uptick was due to reports saying that the governments of Italy and Spain have taken tentative steps to send certain workers back to their jobs and allow some shops to reopen.

Germany is also reportedly looking at lifting restrictions. Meanwhile, indications are the U.K. will extend the lockdown by another three weeks until at least May 7.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are down $0.51, or 2.28%, at $21.90 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down slightly at $1,760.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are rising $0.408, or 2.63%, at $15.945 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up $0.0145, or 0.63%, at $2.3170 per pound.

