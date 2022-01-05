Bay Street May Open With Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher, tracking slightly higher crude oil and gold prices, and positive cues from European markets.

Investors will be looking ahead to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December, due out later in the day.

A reading on new housing price in Canada for the month of November is due out at 8:30 AM ET. Data on Canadian building permits for the month of November is also due at the same time. Building permits in Canada advanced by 1.3% month-over-month to C$ 10.3 billion in October, following a downwardly revised 4.1% increase in September.

The Canadian market pared strong early gains and settled just marginally up on Tuesday as stocks drifted lower on profit taking. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which spurted to 21,473.67 at the start, gaining over 250 points in the process, ended the session with just a marginal gain of 13.68 points or 0.06% at 21,236.52.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday after a continued rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields pulled down U.S. tech shares sharply lower overnight. News reports on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast also kept underlying sentiment cautious.

European stocks are up in positive territory in early afternoon trades despite a somewhat sluggish start. Optimism about growth despite a surge in coronvirus cases help underpin sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are up $0.26 or 0.34% at $77.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $3.20 or 0.18% at $1,817.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $23.050 an ounce.

