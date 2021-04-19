Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Monday morning, tracking weak commodity prices. Movements are likely to be a bit sluggish due to a lack of positive triggers.

Data released by Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation, housing starts in Canada surged 21.6% over a month earlier to 335,200 units in March, much higher than forecasts for a rise to 250,000 units. It was the highest reading since records became available in January of 1977.

The Canadian stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, lifted by gains in healthcare, materials and consumer discretionary shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a modest gain of 29.40 points or 0.15% at 19,351.32, after moving between 19,293.78 and 19,380.68. The index gained 1.9% in the week.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) announced that the company's chief executive Chuck Magro is stepping down and will be succeed by Mayo Schmidt, the company's chair. The fertilizer company said Magro is leaving to pursue new opportunities, effective immediately.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday as positive earnings updates and upbeat economic data from the United States boosted optimism about a solid global economic recovery.

Major European markets are slightly higher in somewhat lackluster trade as investors look for direction, tracking updates on the vaccine front and digesting the latest batch of economic data from the zone.

In commodities, West Texas International Crude oil futures are down $0.22 or 0.33% at $62.91 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $5.10 or 0.28% at $1,775.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.255 or 0.98% at $25.850 an ounce.

