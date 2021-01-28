Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias on Thursday, tracking lower commodity prices and on worries about rising coronavirus cases and lockdown measures.

However, traders might indulge in bargain hunting following the severe setback the market suffered on Wednesday.

Data on Canadian average weekly earnings for November, and building permits for the month of December are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Amid rising virus cases and vaccine delays, Federal Reserve officials flagged a worrying slowdown in the pace of the economic recovery overnight.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by worries about coronavirus strains and uncertainty about the prospects for more stimulus from Joe Biden Administration.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Australia-based medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia. The two companies have signed a five-year supply agreement, under which MedReleaf will act as the exclusive supplier in Australia for Aurora's MedReleaf, CanniMed and Aurora brands.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) said its net income for the fourth quarter declined to C$449 million or C$0.89 per share from C$468 million or C$0.92 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$0.99 per share, compared to C$1.00 per share last year, the company said.

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday as worsening Covid-19 health crisis and a downbeat economic outlook from the Federal Reserve triggered heavy selling in the markets.

European stocks are paring some early losses, but still continue to trade with a largely negative bias amid rising worries about growth due to the surge in new coronavirus strains and strict lockdown restrictions in several countries.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are down $0.25 or 0.45% at $52.60 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $6.10 or 0.33% at $1,838.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.079 or 0.31% at $25.310 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.