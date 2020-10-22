Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open with a negative bias Thursday morning, tracking notably lower gold prices, and some uncertainty about U.S. fiscal stimulus before the election.

Activity may well remain stock specific during much of the day's session, with quarterly earnings reports providing some direction. Data on U.S. jobless claims may also make an impact on price movements.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss widened to C$28.48 million or C$0.10 per share from C$3.53 million or C$0.01 per share in 2019.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) reported a decrease in net income for the third quarter to C$512 million or C$1.01 per share from C$593 million or C$1.14 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$1.08 per share, compared to C$1.19 per share last year, the company said.

Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) will buy a majority stake in alternative credit investment manager Crescent Capital Group LP for up to $338 million, according to the statements from the companies.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday as concerns about surging coronavirus cases outweighed optimism about a fiscal stimulus by the end of this week. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a loss of 43.03 points or 0.26% at 16,230.03.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump accused congressional Democratic leaders of blocking a new economic relief deal, casting doubt on the prospects of a bipartisan, multi-trillion dollar stimulus deal before Election Day.

After drifting down sharply early on in the session as new coronavirus cases continued to surge, European stocks are recovering lost ground and the major European markets are up slightly in positive territory now.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are up $0.12 or 0.3% at $40.15 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $22.00 or 1.14% at $1,907.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.506 or 2% at $24.735 an ounce.

