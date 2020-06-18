Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Thursday morning amid rising worries about global economic growth in the wake of reports showing a surge in spikes of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and China.

In economic news, wholesale sales in Canada dropped by 21.6% in April, after having decreased by 2.2% in March 2020.

Private businesses in Canada hired 208,400 workers in the month of May 2020, after shedding 226,700 jobs a month earlier.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 87.14 points or 0.56% at 15,428.69.

Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) said it has sold its facility in Niagara Falls, Ontario, for $10.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. The sale of the Niagara facility included land and greenhouse facilities, as well as certain equipment. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund additional expansion of its Belleville, Ont., facility and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) announced that it has received follow-on purchase orders for 15 of its 85-kilowatt heavy-duty FCveloCity-HD fuel cell modules from Wrightbus, a leading bus OEM and Ballard partner headquartered in Northern Ireland, to power Fuel Cell Electric Buses, or FCEBs, planned for deployment in the U.K.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday as rising number of coronavirus cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states dampened investor euphoria over the potential economic recovery.

European markets are drifting lower amid concerns about the economic impact of coronavirus, as number of new cases increased in Beijing and in several American states.

The Bank of England today increased the size of its quantitative easing program by 100 billion pounds to shore up the U.K. economy amid the fallout from the virus crisis.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are up slightly at $37.98, after having moved up to $38.53 earlier.

Gold futures for August are down $8.00 or 0.45% at $1,727.50 an ounce, while Silver futures for July are down $0.170 or 0.96% at $17.605 per pound.

