Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open with a negative bias on Thursday, weighed down by data showing an increase in private sector unemployment in the country.

However, optimism about economic recovery amid reopening of businesses may support the market at lower levels. Higher crude oil prices could help as well.

Data from ADP showed private businesses in Canada saw 226,700 job losses in April compared to 177,300 a month earlier.

Meanwhile, new housing prices in Canada were unchanged in April 2020, after rising 0.9% in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1% increase in new housing prices in April.

On Wednesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 112.15 points, or 0.7%, at 14,997.63, after rising to a high of 15,054.78 intraday.

In company news, Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) reported net loss of US$18.6 million for the quarter ended March 2020 compared with net loss of US$96.1 million a year ago when it took a one-time charge related to its preferred shares which converted into common shares ahead of its IPO.

Asian stocks ended lower on Thursday as fears of U.S.-China tensions as well as deteriorating relations between Canberra and Beijing kept investors' risk appetite in check.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness amid cautious moves by investors ahead of U.S. weekly jobless claims data and the outcome of a crucial policy meeting in China. Weak economic data from the euro area too weigh on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are up $0.65, or 1.7%, at $34.14 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are down $11.50, or 0.66%, at $1,740.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are sliding $0.206, or 1.14%, at $17.825 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are down marginally at $2.4580 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.