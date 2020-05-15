Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to move with a negative bias Friday morning due to an escalation in U.S.-China tensions, and fears over a potential second-wave of coronavirus infections amid reopening of businesses.

U.S.-China tensions have escalated following the U.S. deciding to block supply of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers.

Worries about tensions between the two countries resurfaced a few weeks ago after the U.S. blamed China for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 6.45 points at 14,509.66, after having tumbled more than 300 points to 14,187.47 in early trades.

In company news, Onex Corp. (ONEX.TO) reported a net loss of $1.1 billion or $10.32 per diluted share for the first quarter compared with net earnings of $195 million or $1.91 per diluted share a year ago. The firm says $985 million of the losses were from its investing segment as the pandemic pushed down markets in March and created a broad net decline in the fair value of its underlying portfolio investments.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as signs of the gradual reopening of businesses around the globe, including the United States, were offset by concerns that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is in peril.

Investors were also reacting to Chinese retail sales and industrial production data for the month of April.

European stocks opened higher, reacting positively to Chinese industrial production data, but are paring gains now amid concerns about a potential second-wave of coronavirus infections and rising U.S.-China tensions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are up $0.70, or 2.5%, at $28.26 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are gaining $5.50, or 0.31%, at $1,746.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.630, or 3.9%, at $16.786 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are down $0.0095, or 0.4%, at $2.3365 per pound.

