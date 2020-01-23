Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to be weighed down by weak crude oil and gold prices Thursday morning.

Weakness in European markets amid worries about the coronavirus outbreak may also hurt sentiment.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index scaled a fresh record high at 17,666.45 after a slightly cautious start, and despite paring a good portion of its gains as the session progressed, ended the day at 17,599.86, up 27.58 points, or 0.16%, from previous close.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday, hurt by news that deaths from China's coronavirus rose to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed.

European stocks are edging lower amid renewed worries about the potential fallout from the outbreak of coronavirus that has been spreading in China and other countries.

The European Central Bank held its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged today and announced the launch of a review of its monetary policy strategy.

In commodities, West Texas Crude oil futures for March are declining $1.10, or 1.9%, at $55.64 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down $2.30, or 0.14%, at $1,554.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.158, or 0.89%, at $17.670 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0130, or 0.47%, at $2.7520 per pound.

