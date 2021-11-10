Bay Street May Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative bias Wednesday morning, tracking weak commodity prices and the subdued trend in European markets.

Data on U.S. consumer price inflation and jobless claims are likely to make a significant impact on price movements.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) said its net earnings decreased to $0.4 million in the third quarter of this financial year, compared with $15.9 million in the same period of 2020 and net earnings per share decreased to $0.02, compared with $0.74 in the same period of 2020.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) reported net earnings of $345.9 million for the fourth quarter of this financial year, up 11.5% over a year ago.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) reported consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million for the third quarter, compared to $39.0 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Despite some early weakness, the Canadian market closed on a firm note on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 37.98 points or 0.18% at 21,594.52, a new closing high, after rising to 21,597.12.

Asian stocks retreated on Wednesday after the latest data from China showed broad-based inflation pressure on both the production side and the consumer side. China's property woes also rattled investors ahead of highly anticipated U.S. consumer inflation data due out later in the day.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors making cautious moves amid fresh concerns about inflation and fears about liquidity woes spreading in China's property sector.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.70 or 0.82% at $83.45 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $2.80 or 0.14% at $1,828.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.068 or 0.37% at $24.250 an ounce.

