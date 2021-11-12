Bay Street May Open Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower, weighed down by weak crude oil and bullion prices. However, stocks may find some support amid easing worries about inflation.

Investors will continue to react to quarterly earnings updates.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) reported third quarter operating income of $7 million, up 112% over an operating income of $3 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) has reported total segment net earnings of $607 million ($6.59 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

The Canadian market climbed to a fresh record high on Thursday, led by strong gains in healthcare and materials sections, amid continued optimism about earnings and growth. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 21,621.47, ended the day with a gain of 120.05 points or 0.56% at 21,581.98, a new closing high.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday as cash-strapped Chinese property developer Evergrande averted a default and investors expressed hopes that the worst price hikes could be soon over.

Chinese shares eked out modest gains after a major Communist Party meeting ended with a resolution paving the way for President Xi Jinping to potentially rule for life.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance. While easing worries about inflation aid sentiment, weak oil and metal prices weigh on commodity-related stocks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.91 or 1.1% at $80.68 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $6.00 or 0.31% at $1,857.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.176 or 0.72% at $25.125 an ounce.

