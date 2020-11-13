Bay Street May Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market may open slightly higher on Friday, tracking firm gold prices. However, the mood is likely to remain cautious due to worries about rising coronavirus cases.

Energy stocks are likely to see another round of selling due to falling crude oil prices.

On Thursday, the market ended notably lower, snapping a three-day winning streak, amid rising worries about growth due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 191.96 points or 1.14% at 16,582.18, nearly 50 points off the session's low of 16,532.79.

Cineplex (CGX.TO) reported a net loss of $121.2 million or $1.91 per share for the third quarter of this financial year, as against a profit of $13.4 million or 21 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The group said there was a 91% drop in movie-goers in the summer and that its sales fell 85% during the period.

Asian markets ended mixed on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves amid the resurgence of new coronavirus cases around the globe. Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the outlook for economic recovery, and the continued impasse over a fiscal stimulus in the U.S. also weighed on sentiment.

European stocks are swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade as investors continue to track updates on coronavirus cases.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.82 or about 2% at $40.30 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $13.60 or 0.71% at $1,886.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.444 or 1.8% at $24.750 an ounce.

