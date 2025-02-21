Bay Street May Open With Slightly Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open with a negative bias Friday morning as energy and materials stocks are likely to be under some pressure due to lower commodity prices. Canadian retail sales data may provide some direction.

Final report on Canadian retail sales for the month of December, and preliminary Canadian retail sales numbers for the month of January are due at 8:30 AM ET.

In earnings news, Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $154 million, or $0.52 per common share, compared with net income of $289 million, or $1.04 per common share, in the year-ago quarter.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO) reported net loss of $2 million for the quarter ended December 2024, compared to net earnings of $373 million in the year-ago quarter.

Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO) reported fourt-quarter net earnings of and adjusted net earnings per share of $0.15 and $0.10, respectively.

Canadian stocks closed weak on Thursday, weighed down by fears of fresh levies by the Trump administration on more goods sometime soon.

The U.S. President, who previously announced duties on cars, semiconductors and pharma products imported into America, has announced plans to unveil fresh tariffs on lumber and forest products, which could significantly hurt Canada.

Investors reacted to a slew of corporate earnings updates and digested the nation's producer prices data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 112.08 points or 0.44% at 25,514.08, nearly 80 points off an early low of 25,436.88.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as tariff worries offset investor optimism over China's artificial intelligence potential. Also, U.S. President Donald Trump's comments have raised hopes of a de-escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Trump told reporters that a trade deal with China "is possible" in an interview aboard Air Force One.

European stocks are up in positive territory with investors digesting the regional PMI data, and reacting to more quarterly earnings updates.

In commodities, West Texas International Crude oil futures are down $0.74 or 1.02% at $71.83 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $9.70 or 0.33% at $2,946.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.141 or 0.42% at $33.345 an ounce.

