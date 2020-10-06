Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a slightly positive start on Tuesday, tracking higher crude oil prices and on optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$ 2.45 billion in August 2020 from an upwardly revised C$ 2.53 billion in the previous month. Exports dropped 1% to C$ 44.93 billion and imports were down at a faster 1.2% at C$ 47.38 billion.

The market ended sharply higher on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a gain of 210.94 points or 1.3% at 16,410.19.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) said its Board has determined that Obsidian Energy Ltd.'s hostile bid to acquire Bonterra significantly undervalues the common shares of the company. Bonterra Energy believes the hostile bid is a take-under bid and does not provide adequate value for shareholders. The company recommended shareholders reject the hostile bid.

Asian stocks ended higher on Tuesday as Trump's return to the White House from hospital coupled with Joe Biden's increasing lead in weekend polls in the U.S. presidential race helped reduce uncertainties surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Rising optimism about a new U.S. stimulus too contributed to the positive trend in Asian markets.

After a flat start and a subsequent fall into the red, European stocks are slightly higher now.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are up $1.03 or 2.6% at $40.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are down slightly at $1,919.60 an ounce. Silver futures are lower by $0.085 or 0.3% at $24.475 an ounce, while Copper futures are up $0.0070 or 0.25% at $2.9700 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.