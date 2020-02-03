Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a slightly positive note Monday morning, as investors may look to pick up shares following steep losses in the previous session.

Data on manufacturing activity in Canada for the month of January is due at 9.30 AM ET.

However, mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus attack and its impact on the global economy may continue to weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

Activity may well remain stock specific with corporate news providing some direction. A modest recovery in crude oil prices may trigger some buying in the energy space.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 172.07 points, or 0.98%, at 17,318.49, nearly 50 points off the day's low of 17,272.73. The index shed about 1.4% last week.

In company news, Aecon Group Inc. (ARE:TO) announced today that it has acquired Voltage Power, an electrical transmission and substation contractor, for a base purchase price is $30 million in cash, with additional earnout payments possible based on achieving minimum EBITDA targets over the next three years.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Monday amid worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index plunged 7.7%.

European stocks recovered after a weak start with investors going in for some bargain hunting after Friday's sharp setback. Also, with Britain leaving the European Union at 11 pm on Friday, ending years of financial and political uncertainty, investors appear to be heaving a sigh of relief.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are gaining $0.10, or 0.19%, at $51.67 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are down $4.30, or 0.27%, at $1,583.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.210, or 1.17%, at $17.802 an ounce, while Copper futures are up $0.0130, or 0.52%, at $2.5300 per pound.

