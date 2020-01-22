Bay Street May Open Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open on a slightly positive note on Wednesday, tracking cues from Asian and European markets. However, weak commodity prices may weigh on stocks and limit market's gains.

The central bank's interest rate decision and the data on inflation may set the trend for the market during the course of the session.

The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate this morning and also give an update about its economic outlook.

The central bank, which will announce its rate decision at 10 AM ET., is widely expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%.

Data on inflation is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 25.11 points, or 0.14%, at 17,572.28, after scaling a low of 17,536.31 and a high of 17,589.52 in the session.

In company news, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) said it expects total service revenue in 2020 to range between a decline of 2% and a growth of 2% from C$12.97 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2019. The company reported adjusted net income of $511 million for the quarter ended December 2019, compared to $585 million a year ago.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday after China's response to a virus outbreak tempered some fears of a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is expected to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

European shares are regaining some lost ground amid slightly fading concerns about the coronavirus in China. Investors are now looking ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy statement for directional clues.

In commodities, West Texas International Crude oil futures for March are declining $0.41, or 0.7%, at $57.97 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down $2.30, or 0.16%, at $1,555.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.0180, or 0.1%, at $17.790 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0070, or 0.25%, at $2.7865 per pound.

