Bay Street May Open Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative gap Wednesday morning, tracking the sell-off in Asian and European markets after the International Monetary Fund significantly lowered its forecast for the global economy this year.

Disappointing U.S. retails and manufacturing data will weigh as well.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to decide on interest rate this morning and also detail the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank is widely expected to hold its rate at 0.25%.

On Tuesday, the IMF's report forecast the Canadian economy will likely contract by as much as 6.2% this year.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 182.49 points, or 1.3%, at 14,258.43, well off the session's high of 14,440.91.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday, as investors made cautious moves, reacting to IMF's report that the global economy will likely contract by about 3% in 2020 amid the spread of the coronavirus.

European markets are drifting down sharply, reacting to IMF's forecast that the contraction of the global economy this year will be more severe than recession of 2008 and 2009. The IMF said the financial crisis this year will be the worst since the Great Depression.

While Spain and Italy have partially eased restrictions and allowed certain businesses, France and the U.K. are reportedly looking to extend lockdown to at least till early May.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are down $0.45, or 2.2%, at $19.66 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are sliding $19.50, or 1.1%, at $1,749.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are lower by $0.435, or 2.7%, at $15.685 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down $0.0455, or 1.95%, at $2.2840 per pound.

