Bay Street May Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Tuesday morning amid easing concerns over a U.S.-Iran standoff. Investors are likely to pick up stocks amid optimism the U.S. and China will sign the phase one trade deal next week at Washington.

Lower crude oil prices may weigh on energy stocks and limit market's upside.

Investors will also be reacting to the data on Canada's exports and imports. The data is due at 8:30 AM ET. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index will be out at 10 AM ET.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered after a weak start and ended with a modest gain of 39.35 points, or 0.23%, at 17,105.47.

In company news, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) said it set a new quarterly record by moving 7.9 million tonnes of grain and grain products in the final three months of 2019. That included an all-time monthly record of 2.79 million tonnes in October, the company said.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) said it moved 2.74 million tonnes of grain and grain products in the month of November, a new monthly record. In October, it moved 2.66 million tonnes and in December the figure was 2.5 million tonnes, CNR said.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday after no fresh escalation in tensions were reported from the Middle East and the focus returned to an interim U.S.-China trade deal set to be signed on January 15 at the White House.

European stocks are moving higher thanks to somewhat easing concerns over a U.S.-Iran standoff. Earlier in the day, a letter surfaced showing that U.S.-led coalition troops would leave Iraq, but the Pentagon later clarified that it was a mistake and "there has been no decision whatsoever to leave."

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are declining $0.56, or 0.87%, at $62.71 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are down $1.40, or 0.08%, at $1,567.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are declining $0.049, or 0.27%, at $18.130 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up $0.0065, or 0.23%, at $2.7965 per pound.

