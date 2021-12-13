Bay Street May Open On A Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Monday morning with investors making cautious moves as they await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting for signals about the tapering of stimulus measures.

The Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.

The Canadian market ended weak on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session. Investors continued to focus on updates about the Omicron variant, and digested the data on U.S. consumer price inflation.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 34.87 points or 0.17% at 20,890.62. Despite three successive days of losses, the TSX gained about 1.2% in the week, having moved up by 1.1% and 1.5%, respectively on Monday and Tuesday.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Monday despite data showing another big rise in U.S. inflation last month, albeit in line with expectations and lower than forecasts.

European stocks are in positive territory after China's top decision makers signaled policies may become more supportive of growth next year. However, the upside remains limited with investors awaiting a slew of central bank meetings this week for clues to interest rate increases.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.71 or 1.01% at $70.94 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $5.40 or 0.3% at $1,790.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are higher by $0.085 or 0.38% at $22.280 an ounce.

