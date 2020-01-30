Bay Street May Open Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative gap Thursday morning, amid mounting worries about the rapidly spreading coronavirus in mainland China, and its impact on the global economy.

Markets across Asia and Europe have plunged sharply and the mood is unlikely to be any different in the Canadian market in early trades.

According to Chinese health officials, the coronavirus outbreak has killed 170 people and infected more than 7,700 people. A Chinese government economist estimated that the outbreak could cut China's first-quarter growth by one point to 5% or lower.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 10.87 points, or 0.06%, at 17,511.75, about 50 points off the day's high of 17,561.87.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed into law the "United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act," which implements the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Agreement.

Earlier this month, Congress had overwhelmingly passed with bi-partisan support the new North American trade deal in what is seen as a major victory for President Trump, who made replacing NAFTA one of his key campaign promises.

With this, the U.S. ratification of the tri-lateral agreement is complete. Mexico had ratified it in June last year. The USMCA will come into force once Canada ratifies it.

In company news, Alexander Dennis Limited, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO), announced that it has signed a framework agreement with the Republic of Ireland's National Transport Authority for the delivery of up to 600 Enviro400ER double deck hybrid buses. The agreement includes an initial firm order for 100 buses.

Asian stocks declined sharply on Thursday as the rapidly spreading outbreak of the coronavirus respiratory disease prompted the World Health Organization to call an emergency meeting to consider issuing a global alarm.

European markets are down sharply amid mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus after preliminary reports suggested that cases of the mysterious new coronavirus in mainland China now outnumbered the infections that China saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has kept its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, as widely expected.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March are down $1.28, or 2.4%, at $52.05 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are rising $9.10, or 0.58%, at $1,579.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are up $0.228, or 1.3%, at $17.715 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0140, or 0.55%, at $2.5400 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.