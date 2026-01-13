Bay Street May Open On Mixed Note; US CPI Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday morning, tracking the trend in the commodities markets and European stocks. U.S. inflation data is likely to significantly impact the mood.

U.S. consumer price inflation data is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Data on Canadian building permits for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Building permits in Canada rose 14.9% month-on-month to C$13.8 billion in October 2025, marking the fastest growth since June 2024. Economists had expected building permits to drop by 1.4% in October.

Canadian stocks moved higher on Monday thanks to gains in the materials sector as prices of precious metals surged on safe-haven buying.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 261.77 points or 0.8% at 32,874.70, a new record closing high.

Major stock markets in Asia extended gains on Tuesday as a strong rally in tech shares fueled by optimism over Artificial Intelligence continued to bolster sentiment. However, benchmarks in China viz, Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component Index as well as NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange closed in the red.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance is largely cautious trades with investors looking for directional clues. Worries about tariffs and geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment. A few corporate updates provide some direction.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.18 or 1.98% at $60.68 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $11.80 or 0.25% at $4,602.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $1.574 or 1.85% at $86.665 an ounce.

