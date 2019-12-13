Bay Street May Open Higher On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Friday on U.S.-China trade deal optimism and higher crude oil prices.

According to reports, Washington has offered to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to take effect Sunday as part of a deal to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods and obtain other concessions.

Reports say that the terms have been agreed but the legal text has not yet been finalized.

Both sides are yet to formally confirm the news ahead of a Sunday deadline, when new U.S. tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese goods will take effect.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index failed to hold early gains and ended just 7.29 points, or 0.04% up at 16,946.90, about 85 points off the day's high.

In company news, Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) reported a net income of $24.7 million or $0.45 per share, for the fourth quarter, an increase of 26.3% from 19.6 million or $0.36 per diluted share last year.

Net income for the year was $70.8 million or $1.29 per diluted share compared to $57.7 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 22.7%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced on Thursday that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all banking operations in the Eastern Caribbean to a consortium of indigenous banks within the region.

Asian markets ended with strong gains on Friday after China said it is committed to resolving the trade issues and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party claimed a robust majority in Parliament.

Chines shares rallied as U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet that the U.S. and China were close to a "big" deal helped to assuage investor concerns over an escalation in the trade conflict.

European stocks surged on Friday to hover near record highs and the pound staged its biggest rally in almost three years, after the ruling Conservative party secured a landslide victory in the snap election, ending the Parliamentary deadlock and making it possible to deliver Brexit by the end of January.

Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that Washington has offered to slash existing tariffs and cancel new ones set to take effect Sunday as part of a deal to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods and obtain other concessions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are rising $0.63, or 1.04%, at $59.81 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are up $4.70, or 0.32%, at $1,477.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.101, or 0.6%, at $17.050 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up $0.0150, or 0.53%, at $2.8115 per pound.

