Bay Street May Open Higher On Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, tracking steady European markets and some encouraging earnings updates.

Slightly higher crude oil prices may also support the market. Also, after five successive days of losses, some bargain hunting is likely at several top counters.

In earnings news, Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) reported net earnings of $1,625 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with net loss of $408 million in the year-ago quarter. The company nearly tripled its dividend.

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B.TO) reported a five-fold jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by higher prices for copper and steelmaking coal. The company reported adjusted basic earnings per share of $3.02 in the first-quarter, up from $0.61 per share a year ago.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Tuesday as scores of frontline stocks, with the exception of a select few from the energy sector, tumbled amid rising worries about growth, interest rate hikes and the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 321.08 points or 1.53% at 20,690.81, the day's low. With today's loss, the index has shed about 6.2% since last Wednesday.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. While the Chinese market recovered, the sentiment in most of the other markets in the region remained subdued.

European stocks are slightly positive despite persisting concerns over slowing global growth. Investors are largely reacting to quarterly earnings updates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $0.21 or 0.21% at $101.49 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $1.80 or 0.1% at $1,902.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.166 or 0.7% at $23.710 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.