Bay Street May Open Higher Again

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open higher on Tuesday, riding on firm commodity prices. The passage of a short-term funding bill late Monday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, is likely to aid sentiment.

CCL Industries, CAE Inc., Finning International, Ecn Capital and Dream Unlimited are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Canadian stocks moved up sharply on Monday as expectations that the U.S shutdown will end soon increased, as several Democrats joined with Sate Republicans to advance a bill to fund the government.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a gain of 404.44 points or 1.35% at 30,316.63.

Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as U.S. lawmakers moved toward reopening the federal government.

The major European markets are up in positive territory today, extending gains from the previous session, as the undertone remains firm following the passage of a short-term funding bill late Monday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.44 or 0.73% at $60.57 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $25.60 or 0.62% at $4,147.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.624 or 1.24% at $50.935 an ounce.

