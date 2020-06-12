Bay Street May Open Higher After Recent Massive Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a positive start Friday morning, due largely to some bargain hunting after the terrible crash in the previous session.

The mood, however, is likely to remain somewhat cautious due to lingering worries about near term economic outlook and on concerns about rising number of new coronavirus cases following reopening of the economies.

Activity may well remain stock specific with those with fairly strong fundamentals attracting buyers.

On Thursday, stock prices crashed , in line with the trend seen across global markets, amid rising concerns about growth and fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 650.41 points or 4.14% at 15,050.92.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by the Federal Reserve's weak outlook for the economy this year and on reports showing a surge in coronovirus infection rates.

European stocks are up in positive territory despite weak economic data, rebounding well after tumbling in the previous session on concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and weak economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are up $0.30 or 0.7% at $36.64 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $4.20 or 0.25%, at $1,744.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are down $0.179 or 1% at $17.710 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0220 or 0.85% at $2.6085 per pound.

