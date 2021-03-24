Bay Street May Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may move higher in early trades Wednesday, tracking firm crude oil and gold prices.

Investors will be looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's testimony to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services later in the day.

On the economic front, data on Canada's manufacturing sales for the month of February is due out at 8:30 AM ET. Manufacturing sales surged up 3.1% from a month earlier to C$ 56.2 billion in January 2021.

The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in energy and materials sections amid falling commodity prices. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 145.33 points or 0.77% at 18,669.80, after hitting a low of 18,642.52.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $18.9 million for the quarter ended December 2020, down 20.6% from net earnings of $23.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.88 in the December 2020 quarter, down 26.1% from $1.19 a year ago.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday amid rising concerns about spikes in coronavirus cases in major economies, including Germany, France and Italy.

European markets are off early lows, but sentiment still remains somewhat weak due to worries about rising cases of infections. The sluggish vaccination campaign in Europe, sinking crude oil prices and increasing tensions between China and Western nations also continue to rattle investors.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.30 or about 2.25% at $59.06 a barrel, rebounding from recent sharp losses.

Gold futures are up $3.60 or 0.23% at $1,728.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.085 or 0.35% at $25.312 an ounce.

