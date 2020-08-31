Bay Street May Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Monday, tracking gains in crude oil prices.

The market will also be reacting to data on producer prices and raw materials prices, as well as a report on Canadian building permits.

According to Statistics Canada, the industrial product price index in Canada increased 0.7% over a month earlier in July 2020, after rising 0.4% a month in June. Meanwhile, the raw materials price index increased 3% month-over-month in July 2020.

The value of building permits in Canada declined 3% from a month earlier to C$7.8 billion in July 2020, following a downwardly revised 5.7% rise in the prior month. The drop, however, was smaller than an expected 5.5% decline.

On Friday, the Canadian market ended modestly lower after a somewhat choppy session. The benchmark S&P/TSX 500 ended with a loss of 25.70 points or 0.15% at 16,705.79.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. NAL has oil and gas operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan and is currently producing approximately 27,000 boe/d (55% oil and NGLs).

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) announced today that it has acquired Global Gourmet Foods Inc. and signed an agreement to acquire Allseas Fisheries Inc. Global Gourmet is among the leading providers of ready-to-eat kettle cooked food solutions to Canadian and international markets, while Allseas is a leading distributor of fresh and frozen seafood to retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers in Ontario.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, despite hitting higher levels earlier in the day on upbeat reading on China's service sector activity.

European markets are mostly in positive territory today although some have pared early gains. Hopes of more accommodative measures by major central banks, and encouraging service sector activity data from China keep investor sentiment positive.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October are gaining $0.37 or 0.85% at $43.34 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $3.70 or 0.19% at $1,971.20 an ounce. Silver futures for December are up $0.360 at $28.150 an ounce, while Copper futures for December are up $0.0295 or 0.98% at $3.0490 per pound.

