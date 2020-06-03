Bay Street May Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher futures and firm global markets amid optimism about economic recovery following gradual reopening of businesses point to a positive start for the Canadian market on Wednesday.

The focus will be Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due at 10 AM ET.

The central bank is widely expected to hold rate at 0.25%. The bank's views on the economy is likely to make a significant impact on price movements.

Meanwhile, data showed labor productivity in Canada improved by 3.4% in the first quarter, after seeing a decline of 0.1% a quarter earlier.

On Tuesday, the market ended on a bright note after exhibiting strength right through the session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite index closed up 158.15 points or 1.04% at 15,394.36.

Asian stocks ended on a strong note on Wednesday amid optimism about an economic recovery and on hopes of more stimulus measures to counter the fallout from the coronavirus. The Chinese market, however, ended flat as U.S.-China tensions offset data pointing to a recovery in the country's services sector.

European stocks are climbing higher, extending recent gains, driven by encouraging services sector data from China and Europe. Expectations of further stimulus from European policymakers also contribute to the positive trend in the region.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are down $0.44, or 1.21%, at $36.37 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are lower by $3.40, or 0.19%, at $1,730.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up marginally at $18.275 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up slightly at $2.4930 per pound.

