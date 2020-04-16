Bay Street May Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Slightly higher index futures and commodity prices point to a positive start for Canadian stocks Thursday morning.

Reports saying the coronavirus spread is slowing down in several countries in Europe and some are planning to relax restrictions may aid sentiment. However, worries about the economic impact of the virus pandemic are likely to render the mood cautious and limit market's upside.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 299.85 points, or 2.1%, at 13,958.58.

Magna International Inc (MG.TO) is likely to return to production in North America on May 4, and is looking at increasing output gradually as the industry recovers from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a top executive said yesterday.

In economic news, manufacturing sales in Canada increased to 0.5% in February from -0.2% in January.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday as investors were cautious with their moves amid concerns about the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The latest batch of highly disappointing data from the U.S. weighed on sentiment.

European markets are modestly higher, with stocks recovering after a big sell-off in the previous session. Reports that the spread of the coronavirus has slowed somewhat and some European countries have unveiled plans to lift lockdown restrictions are aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are up 0.23, or 1.16%, at 2010 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are gaining $23.30, or 1.34% at $1,762.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are rising $0.400, or 2.6% at $15.905 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up $0.0100, or 0.44%, at $2.3060 per pound.

