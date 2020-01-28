Bay Street May Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Tuesday morning on bargain hunting after recent losses, and on higher crude oil prices.

The mood, however, will remain cautious amid rising concerns about the potential impact of the coronavirus that has reportedly spread to several countries now.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 122.82 points, or 0.7%, at 17,442.52, well off the day's low of 17,360.04.44.

In company news, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC.TO) said that it has received the updated valuation it had requested from its independent valuator, TD Securities Inc., as well as new fairness opinions provided by J.P. Morgan, Centerview Partners LLC and TD Securities. Hudson's Bay now says its special Committee has reaffirmed its unanimous recommendation to the Board that the privatization transaction with a group of existing shareholders is in the best interests of the Company and fair to the company's other shareholders.

The Hudson Board now asks Minority Shareholders to vote in favour of the transaction at the special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 27, 2020 to approve the transaction.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $180.9 million for the first quarter ended December 21, 2019, a 5.1% increase over the year-ago quarter.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) will be in focus following a rating downgrade of the stock after the company was sued by Medipharm Labs for breach of contract.

Asian markets ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session, after China reported 24 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, taking the number of fatalities to 106 and raising concerns about a hit to global economic growth.

European stocks are bouncing back on Tuesday after having suffered their worst single-day loss in about four months the previous day.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $0.31, or 0.58%, at $53.45 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are declining $5.80, or about 0.37%, at $1,571.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are down $0.266, or 1.47%, at $17.790 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0060, or 0.23%, at $1,5905 per pound.

