Bay Street May Open Flat Or Slightly Weak

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open flat or slightly lower Monday morning, tracking weak commodity prices.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments that a slightly higher interest rate environment would be a positive for the economy might weigh on the market.

The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closing above the 20,000 mark for the first time. The index, which hit a fresh record high of 20,050.36 in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 87.80 points or 0.44% at 20,029.19.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday with investors weighing comments on interest rates by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, and disappointing Chinese trade data.

European stocks are modestly higher Monday afternoon after opening slightly weak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude futures are down $0.10 or 0.14% at $69.52 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.10 or 0.22% at $1,887.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.196 or 0.7% at $27.710 an ounce.

