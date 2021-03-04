Bay Street May Open Flat Or Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open flat or slightly higher on Thursday. Rising U.S. bond yields may prompt investors to refrain from making significant moves.

Market may also react to a report on Canada's labor productivity in the fourth quarter. The report is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors will be looking ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at a Wall Street Journal conference later today, where he may address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, losing ground for a second successive session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 18,248.31 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 100.93 points or 0.55% at 18,320.67.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) reported net income of $89.4 million or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter. Adjusted net income came in at $33.9 million or $0.14 per share, after adjusting for non-cash expenses, the company said.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) reported a sharp jump in fourth quarter net profit at $176 million, compared to its net profit of $135 million in the third quarter.

Asian stocks ended weak on Thursday as rising yields on benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds fanned worries about inflation and the economic outlook. Concerns over high valuations also contributed to the weakness in the markets.

European markets are exhibiting weakness amid worries about rising U.S. bond yields.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are up $0.30 or 0.5% at $61.58 a barrel.

Gold futures are up marginally at $1,717.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.250 or 0.95% at $26.137 an ounce.

