Bay Street Looks Set To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note Tuesday morning, tracking positive cues from global markets and higher commodity prices.

The market is also likely to react positively to a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump that "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully, they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement."

On Monday, the market ended on a positive note after staying quite volatile for most part of the session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 42.70 points or 0.28% at 15,516.90.

Air Canada (AC.TO) has raised an additional $1.23 billion in financing to help offset the challenges of dealing with COVID-19. With this, the company has raised a total to $5.5 billion since the pandemic struck in mid-March. The company said it received $823 million in proceeds from second-lien secured notes and US$300 million from Class C pass-through certificates.

Asian stocks fluctuated before finishing mostly higher on Tuesday after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified that the U.S.-China trade deal remains in place and that his earlier comments had been taken out of context.

European stocks are rising sharply with investors reacting positively to clarification about U.S.-China trade deal, and data showing a slower pace of contraction of euro area private sector and an improvement in U.K. manufacturing activity.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August are up $0.84 or 2.05% at $41.57 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $8.20 or 0.46% at $1,774.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.098 or 0.55% at $18.000 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0195 or 0.72% at $2.6720 per pound.

