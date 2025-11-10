Markets

Bay Street Looks Set To Open On Firm Note

November 10, 2025 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are likely to open on a firm note on Monday, riding on higher commodity prices and prospects of an end to the government shutdown in the U.S.

CGI Inc announced that it has secured a new contract worth 250 million pounds with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs or HRMC over five years, with an initial three-year term and two optional one-year extensions.

Barrick Mining reported net earnings surged 170% to $1.30 billion in the third-quarter, from $483 million the last year.

The Canadain market settled roughly flat on Friday as traders dissected employment data while the possibility of a resumption in Canada-U.S. trade talks helped the index regain momentum.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 43.60 points or 0.15% at settle at 29,912.19, up by 43.60 points (or 0.15%).

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 6.9% in October from the four-year high of 7.1% in September.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.15 or 0.25% at $59.90 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $79.50 or 1.98% at $4,089.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $1.747 or 3.63% at $49.890 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

