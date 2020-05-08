Bay Street Likely To See Wild Swings

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher amid slightly waning fears about a U.S.-China. However, weak economic data may render the mood cautious and prompt investors to refrain from going on a buying spree.

Although reopening of businesses in several parts across the globe is a positive for the market, lingering worries about the deep economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak may continue to weigh on stocks.

Canada saw a drop of almost 2 million jobs in April 2020. Full time employment decreased by 1.47 million in the month, while part-time employment dropped by about 522,000.

The seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts in Canada fell to 171,265 units in April, down 12.4% from a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the value of building permits decreased to about C$7.4 billion in March from C$8.6 billion a month earlier.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 2.95 points, or 0.02%, at 14,833.69. The index hit a high of 15,016.03 early on in the session.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) reported first quarter earnings per share of $0.38 and adjusted EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.29 and $0.52, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) reported adjusted net income of $21.1 million ($0.09 per share) for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $72.5 million ($0.30 per share) in the first quarter of 2019.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) reported net income of $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 26% from net income of $18.2 million a year ago.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Friday amid easing fears about a trade war after U.S. and Chinese trade representatives held a phone call and pledged to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the phase one trade deal signed in January.

European markets are up on easing worries about U.S.-China trade war following trade representatives from the both the countries pleged to pave way for the implementation of the phase on trade deal.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $0.20, or 0.86%, at $23.75 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up marginally at $1,726.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are gaining $0.150, or 0.95%, at $15.740 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0375, or 1.6%, at $2.4180 per pound.

