Bay Street Likely To See Wild Swings

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see some volatility Thursday morning, with investors reacting to the monthly jobs data and news about coronavirus infections.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy lost 1.01 million jobs in March 2020, after creating 30,300 jobs a month earlier. Market was expecting a loss of 350,000 jobs in the month. Part-time work slipped by 0.54 million, while full-time went down by 0.47 million.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 7.8% in March 2020 from 5.6% a month earlier. It was the highest jobless rate since October 2010.

Crude oil prices have moved higher again and this could trigger some buying in the energy space. Also, investors will be hoping for further stimulus from the central bank.

With a long weekend ahead, the mood is likely to be cautious.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve has set up new loan programs and bolstered existing ones in an effort to provide $2.3 trillion in support for the economy essentially shut down due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 311.57 points, or 2.29%, at 13,925.71, about 40 points off the day's high of 13,964.92. The index touched a low of 13,588.40 in early trades.

Asian stocks ended mixed in light trading on Thursday ahead of the Good Friday holiday in many countries. Expectations of more stimulus from central banks and optimism that coronavirus infections around the world are nearing a peak helped keep the undertone somewhat positive.

After opening on a firm note and exhibiting strength for more than a couple of hours, the major European markets are paring gains amid worries about the virus outbreak despite a "flattening off" of cases in the past week. Investors are awaiting the EU finance ministers' decision on fiscal measures to combat the economic fallout of the virus pandemic.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are rising $0.75, or about 3%, at $25.84 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are gaining $21.70, or 1.29%, at $1,706.00 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.215, or nearly 1.35%, at $15.420 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are lower by $0.0070, or 0.31%, at $2.2530 per pound.

