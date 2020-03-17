Bay Street Likely To See Wild Swings

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see wild swings on Tuesday with investors weighing the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of various financial measures announced by governments in pulling the economies out of the current crisis.

A very modest rebound in crude oil prices may help pull out some energy stocks out of dismal levels. However, support at higher levels looks very unlikely.

After rising fairly sharply on news about the U.S., European and other global leaders' pledge to fight the virus outbreak, U.S. index futures are trending towards negative territory this morning, with traders not willing to hold positions at higher levels.

On the economic front, data on manufacturing shipments for the month of January will be out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tanked to 11,883.66 in early trades, losing around 1,830 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 1,355.93 points, or 9.89%, at 12,360.40.

In company news, Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED.TO) has decided to temporarily close all corporate-owned Tokyo Smoke and Tweed retail locations across Canada, effective March 17. "Given the current situation, it is in the best interest of our teams and our communities to close these busy hubs until we are confident we can operate our stores in the best interest of public health," David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth, said.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after a White House adviser said the United States could pump $US800 billion or more into the economy to minimize economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors also digested reports that EU finance ministers are planning a coordinated economic response to contain the virus amid fears of a global recession.

The G7 leaders have pledged to do "whatever is necessary" to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from deploying fiscal measures to supporting efforts to develop a vaccine.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness again as coronavirus worries offset expectations of more stimulus.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are gaining $0.12, or about 0.4%, at 29.12 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are declining $17.10, or 1.14%, at $1,469.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are down as much as $0.661, or 5.16%, at $12.160 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down $0.0345, or 1.4%, at $2.3580 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.