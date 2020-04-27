Bay Street Likely To See Wild Fluctuations

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see some volatility Monday morning. While news about several countries easing lockdown restrictions following a drop in new coronavirus infections may support the market, crude oil's tumble may weigh on energy stocks and render the mood cautious.

The focus this week will be on the upcoming monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Central banks of several other countries may also come out with stimulus announcements, aiming to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 169.27 points, or 1.19%, at 14,420.36, after scaling a low of 14,242.75 and a high of 14,433.65 intraday.

Asian stocks ended higher rose on Monday amid signs that the coronavirus outbreak is peaking and that countries around the world are beginning to ease restrictions put in place because of the pandemic.

The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus and pledged to buy unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low.

European markets are mostly up with strong gains as new coronavirus infections showed clears signs of a slowdown and Italy followed several other European countries in announcing that it will begin to phase out current coronavirus lockdown measures.

Crude oil futures are plunging sharply amid fears of excess supply and falling energy demand. WTI crude futures for June are down as much as $3.74, or 22%, at $13.20 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up marginally at $1,737.30 an ounce.

