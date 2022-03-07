Bay Street Likely To See Volatile Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a somewhat volatile note Monday morning, tracking weakness in global markets and a sharp surge in crude oil prices.

Rising concerns about inflation following oil's sharp rise amid fears of a ban of Russian oil triggered a sell-off in global stock markets today.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO) said its net earnings increased to $345 million in Q4 2021, compared to a net loss of $147 million in the prior quarter. The improvement in net earnings was primarily due to higher FFO and lower unrealized hedging losses which is accounted for on a mark-to-market basis, the company said.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday despite staying sluggish till about an hour past noon. Upbeat economic data and firm commodity prices outweighed concerns about an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 152.02 points or 0.72% at 21,402.43. The index gained about 1.4% in the week.

Asian stocks plunged on Monday amid rising concerns over inflation after Brent crude hit an intraday high of $139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, amid fears of a U.S. and European ban on Russian oil.

Chinese shares fell after data showed the country's export growth slowed in the January-February period due to the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday. Meanwhile, China signaled more stimulus is in the cards by setting an economic growth target above forecasts.

Despite coming off their early lows, European stocks are still down firmly in negative territory as worries about inflation following a sharp surge in crude oil prices weigh on sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $4.64 or 4.01% at $120.32 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $19.00 or 0.97% at $1,985.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.116 or 0.45% at $25.905 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.