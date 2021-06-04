Bay Street Likely To See Some Volatility

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may see some volatility Friday morning with investors reacting to jobs data from Canada and the U.S.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy shed 68,000 jobs in the month of May 2021, much more than an expected decline of 20,000 jobs. The economy lost 207,000 jobs in April.

Full Time Employment in Canada decreased by 13,800 in May, while part time employment increased to -54,200 in the month from -77,800 in April of 2021.

The unemployment rate in Canada increased to 8.2% in May, up from 8.1% a month earlier.

Another report from Statistics Canada showed labour productivity in the country fell 1.7% in the first quarter after seeing a decline of 2.1% a quarter earlier.

Richard Ivey School of Business will release Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index reading for the month of May, at 10 AM ET. The index dropped to 60.6 in April 2021 from a near all-time high of 72.9 in the previous month, pointing to a slowdown in economic activity growth.

The U.S. Labor Department's data showed U.S. employment jumped by 559,000 jobs in May. However, that was a smaller than expected increase. U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% in the month, the data showed.

The Canadian market ended flat on Thursday after a lackluster session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 29.76 points or 0.15% at 19,941.39.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. jobs report for more clarity on the economic recovery and the potential for higher inflation.

European stocks are quite subdued with investors largely staying cautious, looking ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data for May.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are up $0.21 or 0.31% at $69.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.70 or 0.09% at $1,875.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.037 or 0.13% at $27.440 an ounce.

