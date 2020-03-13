Bay Street Likely To See Some Bargain Hunting, But Struggle To Hold Gains

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may stage a rebound on Friday thanks to some bargain hunting after recent heavy losses, but may struggle to find support at higher levels as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus will continue to weigh on sentiment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly decided to go in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 on Thursday.

Sophie was tested for the virus after having flu-like symptoms after returning from London recently. She will be in quarantine for 14 days.

A statement from the prime minister's office on late Thursday said, "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days."

Expectations of aid packages from the U.S. to help fight the impact of the outbreak may offer a bit of support but a sustained recovery might remain elusive.

A rebound in oil prices could trigger some buying in the energy space. Still, traders are unlikely to go on a buying spree as such.

On Thursday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked 1,761.64 points or 12.3% to 12,508.45, the lowest closing level in four years.

In company news, Husky Energy (HSE.TO) cut its 2020 capital spending budget by C$900 million on Thursday, citing challenging global market conditions.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) announced that its board of directors has approved actions to right-size the Company's 2020 capital budget and dividend. The company said that its 2020 capital budget has been reduced from $500 million to $300 million, and the monthly dividend from $0.05 per share to $0.02 per share. After the payment of the March dividend, ARC intends to change to a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share compared to its previous monthly dividend of $0.05 per share.

Wall Street suffered it worst single-session setback since 1987 on Thursday, as stocks saw a free fall amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

The Dow tanked 10%, the Nasdaq plunged 9.4% and the S&P 500 plummeted 0.5%.

Asian markets tumbled on Friday, tracking overnight cues from Wall Street, with investors fretting that stimulus packages will not be enough to avert a global recession following the coronavirus outbreack.

However, markets in Europe rebounded a bit on Friday on hopes a U.S. stimulus package could help limit the economic damage from the virus outbreak. The major averages, FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 moved up 3.1%, 3.4% and 4.8%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 3.5%, after plunging 11.5% a session earlier.

In commodities, oil prices jumped more than 5% Friday morning after reports that U.S. energy companies are preparing to cut investment and drilling plans because of the plunging prices. Hopes that the U.S. would pass a coronavirus economic aid package today helped as well.

