Bay Street Likely To See Slightly Volatile Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see some volatility Friday morning with investors uncertain about the near term trend for the market.

Worries about rising coronavirus cases and slower pace of vaccination amid news about supply delays may weigh on stocks, while a surge in bullion prices is likely to trigger some buying in the materials section and limit market's downside.

Investors will also be reacting to economic data.

Data on Canadian GDP for the month of November, and producer price index and raw materials price index for December are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended on a high note on Thursday, bouncing back strongly after a 2% fall in the previous session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 232.77 points or 1.34% at 17,657.20. The index, which opened with a positive gap of over 140 points at 17,563.24, hit a high of 17,711.89 in the session.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) announced this morning that the company and private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have closed the sale of Refinitiv to London Stock Exchange Group plc in an all-share transaction for a total enterprise value of about $27 billion.

Asian stocks ended weak on Friday as rising coronavirus cases, signs of a liquidity squeeze in China and persisting concerns over a retail trading frenzy in the United States triggered risk aversion.

European stocks are notably lower, weighed down by weakened sentiment due to a surge in speculative trading from retail investors organized over online forums, such as Reddit. Weak U.S. economic data and rising coronavirus cases and the slow pace of vaccination in the euro area also hurt sentiment.

Hedge funds and other large investors that bet against GameStop have lost more than $5bn after a cohort of amateur investors joined forces to inflate the price of shares in the U.S. video game chain, according to data analytics company S3.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.21 or about 0.4% at $52.55 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $29.90 or 1.63% at $1,867.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $1.668 or 6.4% at $27.590 an ounce.

