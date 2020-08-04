Bay Street Likely To See Slightly Volatile Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to swing between gains and losses Tuesday morning, as traders try to catch up with global markets, which had posted strong gains on Monday.

While weak crude oil prices may weigh on energy shares, gold's uptick could trigger a fresh round of buying in the materials section.

A report on Canadian manufacturing activity in the month of July, due around the time the market starts today, is likely to make an impact on stocks.

On Friday, the market ended notably lower after languishing in the red right through the session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day with a loss of 130.09 points or 0.8% at 16,169.20, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 16,060.58.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) announced the legal closing of the acquisition of the business assets of Peterborough Distribution Inc. by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hydro One Inc.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) announced it has entered into a Strategic Supply Agreement with Canndoc Ltd., a subsidiary of InterCure Ltd., one of Israel's largest and most established medical cannabis producers.

Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's gains overnight. The major European markets are turning in a mixed performance, after scoring strong gains in the previous session.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September are down $0.66 or 1.6% at $40.35 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are up $5.50 or 0.28% at $1,991.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are gaining $0.043 or 0.18% at $24.460 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are lower by $0.0220 or 0.76% at $2.8900 per pound.

