Bay Street Likely To See Slightly Lower Open

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may see some early weakness on Tuesday, tracking lower crude oil prices. Also, with the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due on Wednesday, investors are unlikely to make significant moves early on in the session.

Activity may remain stock specific. Energy stocks are likely to see some profit taking after recent hefty gains. However, in the event of oil prices climbing higher again, there could be another round of heavy buying in the energy space.

Investors will also be looking for U.S.-China trade news for direction.

Data on Canada's manufacturing shipments for the month of July will be out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a fresh record high at 16,767.19 before ending the session with a gain of 68.89 points, or 0.41%, at 16,751.31.

In company news, Exchange Income Corporation (EIF.TO) announced today that the Directors of the Corporation have declared eligible dividends totaling $0.19 per share for the month ended September 30, 2019, payable October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday as investors largely stayed cautious, weighing the impact of high oil prices on global growth. Also, with the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and the Bank of England scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week, they appeared reluctant to create fresh positions.

European markets too were turning in a mixed performance with investors not showing any keen interest in building up positions ahead of crucial economic events and due to concerns over geopolitical tensions.

In commodities, crude oil prices were drifting lower after a steep climb up north in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October were down $1.00,m or 1.6%, at $61.90 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were declining $3.0, or 0.2%, at $1,508.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were down $0.101, or 0.55%, at $17.925 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were down $0.0250, or 0.95%, at $2.6155 per pound.

