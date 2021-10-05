Bay Street Likely To See Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher Tuesday morning, tracking firm European markets and higher crude oil prices.

The mood is likely to remain somewhat cautious with investors looking ahead to the crucial jobs data from the U.S. later this week.

On the economic front today, Canada's trade data for the month of August is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Strong gains in energy shares thanks to a a sharp surge in crude oil prices helped limit market's decline. A few stocks from the materials shares moved higher as bullion prices rose.

The mood was cautious amid worries about growth, rising inflation and high bond yields. Concerns about the impact of China Evergrande's financial woes on the world's second largest economy weighed as well.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Monday, weighed down by losses in healthcare, information technology and industrials sections. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 19,968.48, ended with a loss of 98.62 points or 0.49% at 20,052.25, the lowest level since July 20.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SSL.TO) announced that it sold approximately 15,500 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $27.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about rising Treasury yields, the debt ceiling tussle in the United States and debt crises involving Chinese property developers, with Fantasia joining Evergrande in missing a coupon payment.

Markets in China are closed until Friday for the Golden Week holidays.

European stocks are up in positive territory after a survey showed business growth across Europe remained strong last month despite shortages of inputs.

The final reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which combines Britain's services and manufacturing sectors, edged up to 54.9 from 54.8 in August. That was also higher than the preliminary estimate of 54.1.

French industrial production growth doubled in August largely driven by the rebound in the manufacture of machinery and equipment and mining, separate data showed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are rising $0.95 or 1.22% at $78.57 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $10.50 or 0.6% at $1,757.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.109 or 0.48% at $22.535 an ounce.

