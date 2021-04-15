Bay Street Likely To See Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start on Thursday, tracking positive news on the earnings front and higher bullion prices.

Several top name U.S. firms, including Bank of America, Blackrock Inc. Pepsico Inc. and Citigroup have reported stronger than expected earnings.

The market will also be reacting to the data on Canadian producer prices and manufacturing sales.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada this morning, producer prices in Canada increased 9.4% in March over the same month in the previous year.

Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased 1.6% in February from 3.1% in January, another data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Canadian market failed to hold early gains and ended weak on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a fresh record high at 19,312.30, ended the session at 19,171.66 with a loss of 32.04 points or 0.17%.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) said its shareholders approved the arrangement, pursuant to which Tilray will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Aphria shares.

Asian shares turned in a mixed performance on Thursday as fears over a fresh U.S.-China tussle as well as renewed concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases in the region offset stellar earnings from U.S. banks against the backdrop of an improving economy.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell after a Chinese diplomat indirectly warned the U.S. over strong linkages and interference over Hong Kong issues.

European stocks are higher as bond yields dropped a bit following a steady stream of dovish comments from Fed officials. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank would only begin winding down its asset purchases when it's made substantial progress towards its goals. He also signaled that tapering would happen "well before" the U.S. central bank starts considering raising interest rates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.33 or 0.52% at $62.82 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $15.70 or 0.9% at $1,752.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.176 or 0.67% at $25.700 an ounce.

