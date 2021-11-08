Bay Street Likely To See Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias Monday morning, tracking higher crude oil prices and on optimism about global economic growth.

Investors will also be reacting to the latest batch of quarterly earnings updates.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO) said Sunday that it will not seek an appeal of last week's British Columbia Supreme Court ruling that upheld reconstituted board of Edward Rogers, who is son of the company's founder. The Court on Friday affirmed Edward Rogers's authority to make changes to the board without holding a shareholder meeting.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing 113.69 points or 0.5% to a record closing high of 21,455.82.

The continued upward move partly reflected a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing stronger than expected U.S. job growth in the month of October. Data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian employment held steady in October after returning to pre-pandemic levels in September.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as better than expected employment data from the U.S. forced investors to reset rate hike expectations. The Chinese market closed a bit higher after exports data for October beat forecasts despite global supply-chain disruptions.

European stocks are turning in a subdued performance with investors looking for direction after the markets hit record highs last week.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are up $1.37 or 1.7% at $82.64 a barrel, extending recent gains.

Gold futures are up $2.00 or 0.12% at $1,818.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.193 or 0.8% at $24.350 an ounce.

